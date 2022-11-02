Cornell and TorQuest together make growth investment in Si Systems

Quad-C Management, which invested in Si Systems in 2018, said it exited the company this year.

Cornell Capital and TorQuest Partners announced this week that they completed an investment in Si Systems, Canada’s largest information technology staffing company, according to Cornell. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 1994, Calgary-based Si Systems utilizes its proprietary MatchGuideTM technology to offer customers a suite of services for on-demand access to high-skilled IT talent. It recently entered the US market through the establishment of new offices in Chicago and Houston.

“This partnership will provide Si Systems with the support and added resources to expand our IT specialization, making us better equipped to serve our clients,” said CEO and founder of Si Derek Bullen in a statement. “We are thrilled to have exceptional partners in Cornell Capital and TorQuest that bring unique perspectives and experience partnering with innovative companies to drive growth and create value.”

“We believe that the combined experience of Cornell Capital and TorQuest will bring well-rounded insight to this partnership, and we look forward to working with the S.i. Systems management team to continue to grow strategically into untapped and attractive markets,” said Charles Buaron, managing director of Cornell and Andrew Kolupanowicz, principal of TorQuest.

Based in New York Cornell is a private equity firm with about $6 billion of assets under management. It invests across the consumer, financial services, industrials and business sectors.

Based in Toronto, TorQuest is a private equity firm focused of mid-market opportunities. It has completed 54 platform and 91 add-on acquisitions since inception.