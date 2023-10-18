Corsair outlines strategy for Oakbridge Insurance exit, GenNx360 runs single-asset process on PAG

Morning, Hubs!

This is Chris, on for Wire Wednesday.

Today we have exit news! Corsair talks about its acquisition strategy for Oakbridge Insurance Agency.

Providence Equity makes a minority investment in Populous Holdings.

And news about a single asset continuation fund deal being run by GenNx360 Capital.

Exit

Corsair Capital sold its portfolio company Oakbridge Insurance Agency recently to Audax Group and company management.

Corsair accelerated the growth of the insurance and risk management platform, which formed in 2020, through an aggressive M&A strategy into a growing market for insurance services in the southeast, firm partner Jeremy Schein told Obey Martin Manayiti on PE Hub.

Corsair formed the platform by combining four insurance brokerages: Founders Insurance; Hutchinson Traylor Insurance; McGinty-Gordon & Associates; and Waites & Foshee. Corsair made a strategic investment at the time of the merger, Obey wrote.

Since the time of the investment, Oakbridge made 25 acquisitions. “We ultimately deployed less capital than originally expected, because there was so much appetite from the targets that we invested in to roll their equity into the business and grow alongside us,” Schein said.

During the pandemic, PE ownership of insurance companies expanded rapidly, and in 2021 there were 132 PE-owned insurers, compared with 117 at year-end 2020. In 2019 there were 89 PE backed insurance companies, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Sports

Providence Equity agreed to make a strategic minority investment in Populous Holdings, which designs sports facilities, arenas, convention centers and airports, as well as planning and design of large events, the firm said in a statement.

Populous will continue to be led by one of its founders and global chair, Earl Santee, and its existing leadership, the statement said. The company started as HOK Sports Facilities Group in 1983, and changed its name to Populous in 2009. The company’s portfolio of more than 3,000 projects includes Yankee Stadium, Wembley Stadium in London, Stadium Australia and every Olympic and Paralympic stadium since 1996.

Movin’ assets

GenNx360 Capital Partners is running a process to extend its hold over Precision Aviation Group, while at the same time delivering proceeds back to limited partners who want liquidity.

The deal, said to be in the range of $400 million to $600 million, is led by Neuberger Berman, Buyouts reported. Jefferies is working as adviser on the process.

GenNx360 wants to move PAG out of Fund II and into a continuation fund for more time and capital to run the business. The firm closed Fund II on more than $535 million in 2014 and invested in PAG in 2018.

PAG, formed in 1993, provides maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and supply chain services for aircraft. The company last year added on PTB Group, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, which provides MRO services through various entities. Read more here on Buyouts.

The market had about $50 billion of GP-led deal activity, including single-asset deals, in the first half, according to PJT Park Hill’s volume report. Overall deal volume clocked in at around $15 billion to $20 billion in the third quarter, according to PJT Park Hill, with more than $40 billion of new mandates launched in the quarter.

That’s it for me! Reach me with tips n’ gossip, feedback or book recommendations at christopher.w@pei.group or find me on LinkedIn.