Cottonwood hires Green as managing director and CIO

Cottonwood, a private equity real estate firm, has named Mark Green as managing director and chief investment officer. Also, Jeffrey Horowitz has been promoted to managing director and chief operating officer.

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) MAY 13, 2022

Cottonwood Group (Cottonwood), a private equity real estate investment firm, announced today that Mark Green has joined the firm as Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer (CIO), and Jeffrey Horowitz has been promoted to Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Cottonwood founder and CEO Alexander Shing made the announcement.

“Cottonwood is expanding its leadership team at a time when the firm is executing on equity and debt opportunities and providing our investors with exceptional absolute returns within our open-ended Founders Fund,” said Shing. “As such, Cottonwood is poised for strategic growth and expansion with these two experienced investment professionals who will help us achieve our aggressive growth goals in the years ahead.”

As Chief Investment Officer, Green will oversee all aspects of the firms investment platform, ranging from overall strategy through implementation, including supporting the growth and development of its investment teams. Green has over 22 years of real estate investing experience across public and private markets spanning several business cycles. Previously, Mark was the Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Chatham Road Capital, a real estate credit-focused investment firm he co-founded that focused on market imbalances and inefficiencies in the public and private markets. Prior to the formation of Chatham Road Capital, Mark served as a Managing Director at Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF), where he managed real estate principal, credit and special situation investment activities. He was also integral in the formation of Jefferies LoanCore, LLC, a broad-based finance company, that originated commercial real estate debt-related products throughout the U.S. and UK.

Jeffrey Horowitz has been promoted to Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer. Horowitz will lead the firm’s infrastructure build-out and provide the leadership, management, and vision necessary to effectively support Cottonwood’s investment objectives and strategic initiatives. In addition to his role as COO, Jeff will remain active in executing special situations investment opportunities aligned with Cottonwood’s absolute return strategy. Horowitz has 16 years of investment, credit and restructuring experience, with a focus on distressed credit and special situations investments. Jeff has been instrumental in the management of investment deals across the firm’s Los Angeles and Boston offices for the past five years, maintaining the firm’s current $3 billion in assets under management. He has served as the lead execution principal on over $750 million of Cottonwood’s debt originations and managed over $900 million of special situations and distressed investments for the firm.

Cottonwood continues to level up its business operations on the heels of financing a master mixed-use project in South Boston last month, securing a new office and expanded team in Boston, and launching its first open-ended Founders Fund in 2021. For more information, visit cottonwoodmgmt.com.

About Cottonwood Group: Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Boston and New York, Cottonwood is a private equity real estate investment firm focused on equity and debt opportunities spanning across all property sectors and geographies. The firm’s ability to act as lender, investor, operator and sponsor of real estate investments of all sizes and complexities is fundamental to delivering risk-adjusted absolute return for investors. Investing out of its discretionary Founders Fund and institutional separate accounts, Cottonwood targets U.S. real estate opportunities with a capitalization of up to U.S. $1 billion.