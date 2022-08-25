Court Square-backed GoEngineer buys 3D software firm CATI

Lazard served as financial advisor to GoEngineer while Lincoln International served as financial advisor to CATI

Court Square acquired GoEngineer in Deceber 2021

CATI was founded in 1992

GoEngineer, a portfolio company of Court Square Capital Partners, has acquired Chicago-based Computer Aided Technology Inc, a product development solutions provider specializing in 3D software and 3D printing hardware.

The acquisition, which is GoEngineer’s eleventh add-on acquisition since 2013 and follows the most recent acquisition of Proto3000 in October 2021.

GoEngineer was acquired by Court Square Capital Partners in December 2021.

“The acquisition of CATI represents the continued execution of our goal to make GoEngineer the premier provider of 3D design and additive manufacturing solutions in the U.S,” said Jeff Vogel, managing partner at Court Square, in a statement. “Our investment in GoEngineer, together with its subsequent add-on acquisitions, is a testament to our 40-year track-record of successfully partnering with founders and manager-owners to help drive significant value creation, while remaining dedicated to their core values in excellence and quality.”

Lazard served as financial advisor and Dechert as legal counsel to GoEngineer. Lincoln International served as financial advisor to CATI.

Court Square invests in the middle market. Since 1979, Court Square has completed over 245 platform investments. Court Square has $7.6 billion of assets under management and is based in New York City.

GoEngineer is a provider of 3D design and additive manufacturing solutions.