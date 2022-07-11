Court Square invests in West Coast Dental

SVB Securities served as exclusive financial advisor to West Coast Dental while Harris Williams as financial advisor to Court Square.

Court Square Capital Partners has made an investment in West Coast Dental, a provider of multi-specialty dental and orthodontic care in California. No financial terms were disclosed.

WCD currently has 40 multi-specialty dental and orthodontic offices across California, including West Coast Dental and Magicland branded offices. WCD was founded in 1991.

“As dentists, our patients will always be at the core of our mission to provide comprehensive high quality dental care through a combination of high-standards in care, expertise of our general and specialist dentists and orthodontists, and use of state-of-the-art technology,” said Dr. Payam Sohrab, CEO and president of West Coast Dental, in a statement. “We’re are excited to be partnering with Court Square due to their deep industry knowledge and successful track-record in working with founder and management-owned businesses.”

Following the completion of the capital investment, WCD founders, Dr. Farid Pakravan, Dr. Soleyman Cohen Sedgh and Dr. Farhad Manavi, will remain investors alongside Court Square, and Dr. Payam Sohrab will remain CEO and president of the company.

Founded in 1979, Court Square is a middle market private equity firm. It invests in business services, industrial, healthcare, and tech and telecom sectors. Court Square has $7.6 billion of assets under management and is based in New York City.