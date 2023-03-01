CPP Investments and IKAV to buy oil and gas producer Aera Energy

In September 2022, IKAV announced plans to acquire Aera, created as a joint venture between Shell and ExxonMobil.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has agreed to partner with IKAV to acquire Aera Energy, a Bakersfield, California-based oil and gas producer. No financial terms were disclosed.

In September 2022, IKAV announced plans to acquire Aera, created as a joint venture between Shell and ExxonMobil. CPP Investments agreed to purchase 49 percent of the company from IKAV.

On the transaction, Bruce Hogg, managing director, head of sustainable energies at CPP Investments, in a statement: “Our investment in Aera Energy is consistent with a number of investments we’ve made which will help California transition to secure, green energy supplies, while at the same time will deliver long-term risk-adjusted returns for the CPP Fund. CPP Investments believes that enabling emissions reduction and business transformation in the energy sector can drive strong returns for long-term investors as part of the whole economy transition, and partnering with a like-minded investor like IKAV presents an excellent opportunity to put that decarbonization investment approach into action.”

IKAV is an international asset management group headquartered in Germany, with local offices in Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal, USA and France. The group was established in 2010.

CPP Investments manages the Canada Pension Plan.