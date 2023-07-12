CPP Investments to acquire majority stake in Europe’s Power2X

Power2X develops large-scale new energy assets and infrastructure focusing on decarbonizing industrial value chains and heavy transport.

CPP Investments will invest an initial €130 million



Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) has entered an investment partnership with Europe’s Power2X and plans to invest an initial €130 million in the company.

Under the terms of the deal, CPP Investments will acquire a majority interest in Power2X.

Based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Power2X develops large-scale new energy assets and infrastructure focusing on decarbonizing industrial value chains and heavy transport. The company is focused on clean hydrogen, ammonia, and methanol, with a diverse portfolio of projects that are initially prioritizing European demand.

This investment will accelerate the growth of Power2X as a development platform and fund green molecule projects, CPP Investments said in a statement.

“With Power2X’s development capabilities and CPP Investments’ flexible capital and sustainable energies expertise, this partnership enables us to invest in next-generation energy assets at an industrial scale with long-term business partners,” said Bruce Hogg, managing director and head of sustainable energies, CPP Investments.

Toronto-based CPP Investments, Canada’s largest pension system, oversees Canada Pension Plan’s fund. The fund totalled C$570 billion as on March 31.

CPP Investments Sustainable Energies group holds a diversified portfolio comprising long-term tangible assets and invests in renewable and conventional energy, carbon capture, utilities, power generation and emerging and disruptive opportunities. As of March 31, 2023, the portfolio totalled C$32 billion in net assets.