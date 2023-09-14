CPP Invests extends partnership with Northleaf via C$200m to Canadian mid-market platform

Northleaf now manages a total of C$2.4 billion in Canadian private equity investments on behalf of CPP Investments.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has extended its longstanding private equity investment partnership with Northleaf Capital Partners, committing C$200 million to an evergreen Canadian mid-market platform managed by the firm.

Since the partnership was established in 2006, and with this allocation, Northleaf now manages a total of C$2.4 billion in Canadian private equity investments on behalf of CPP Investments.

“Through this Canadian private equity program managed by Northleaf, CPP Investments is able to efficiently access best-in-class Canadian private equity firms and co-investments, driving risk-adjusted returns for the CPP Fund,” said Caitlin Gubbels, managing director, head of funds, CPP Investments in a statement. “Importantly, Northleaf continues to provide strong expertise and capabilities in the management and execution of this program.”

As at June 30, 2023, CPP Investments net assets in Canada totalled C$82 billion.

Over the past 15-plus years, Northleaf has committed more than C$3.4 billion to Canadian private equity investments and served on the Limited Partner Advisory Committee of more than 80 Canadian funds.

Headquartered in Toronto, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm’s length from governments.

Northleaf has raised more than $23 billion to date.