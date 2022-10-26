CPS Capital-backed RHP acquires Dave’s Heating & Air Conditioning

RHP is a provider of residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing and electrical services.

Royal House Partners, backed by CPS Capital, has acquired Dave’s Heating & Air Conditioning, a Taylor, Texas-based home services provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

RHP is a provider of residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing and electrical services in Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma. It was was founded in 2021 by CPS Capital, a Toronto-based private equity firm, and 1801 Holdings, a Dallas-based group of seasoned home services professionals.

The addition of Dave’s marks the company’s third Texas investment in the last 12 months to further expand its HVAC footprint.

Paul Adams, chief growth officer and founder of RHP, said in a statement, “Dave’s is a nice fit for our existing HVAC operation, and it allows us to further expand our Central Texas customer radius east.”

CPS invests in high-growth, lower mid-market businesses across North America.