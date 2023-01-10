Cresset Partners unveils new private credit fund

The fund will focus on predominantly U.S. middle-market borrowers with EBITDAs between $10 million and $100 million

Cresset Partners has launched a private credit fund. The target was not specified.

Cresset Partners Private Credit Fund will invest in a portfolio of private senior secured loans. The fund will focus on predominantly U.S. middle-market borrowers with EBITDAs between $10 million and $100 million.

“We are incredibly excited about our private credit fund offering. The demand for private credit continues to grow, driven by the attractive merits of direct lending for both borrowers and investors who lend to private companies. This growing, $1 trillion asset class represents a significant opportunity for our investors,” said Executive Managing Director Kevin O’Donnell, in a statement. “Cresset has utilized our significant scale, along with our deep industry relationships and strong reputation, to provide investors with an institutional-quality solution to invest in private credit.”

Cresset was founded in 2018. Based in Chicago, Cresset Partners has has more than $2.6 billion in commitments, as of November 1, 2022.