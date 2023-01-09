Cressey and HEP acquire healthcare tech firm InterMed from Granite Bridge

Harris Williams served as financial advisor to InterMed on the deal.

InterMed is headquartered in Alachua, Florida





Granite Bridge Partners has sold healthcare tech management services company The InterMed Group to Cressey & Company and Health Enterprise Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We were pleased to have had the opportunity to work closely with the InterMed’s management team to help it become a leading ISP to a variety of health care organizations along the eastern seaboard and throughout the southeastern and southwestern U.S.” said Michael Goodman, a partner at Granite Bridge, in a statement. “We enjoyed working with Rick Staab along with his management team and wish them well with their new partners.”

Granite Bridge invests in the lower middle market companies in the U.S. and Canada with EBITDA between $2 million and $10 million in the following targeted industries: commercial, industrial and professional services; healthcare services; and value-added manufacturing and distribution.

Based in Chicago and Nashville, Cressey is focused on healthcare services and information technology businesses.

HEP is focused on lower middle market healthcare services and information technology companies.