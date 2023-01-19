Cressey-backed Home Care Pulse senior data firms Activated Insights and Pinnacle Quality Insight

HCP is a provider of experience management, benchmarking, training, and reputation management.

Home Care Pulse, which is backed by Cressey & Company, has acquired senior data firms Activated Insights and Pinnacle Quality Insight. No financial terms were disclosed.

HCP is a provider of experience management, benchmarking, training, and reputation management.

“Activated Insights and Pinnacle Quality Insight meaningfully expand our reach in the healthcare industry, as our product offerings naturally complement one another,” said Todd Austin, president of HCP in a statement. “The combination will accelerate our ability to offer more effective certifications and enhance our experience surveys, while drawing insights and benchmarks from an expansive set of customer and employee experience data.”

Chris Magleby, CEO of Pinnacle Quality Insight, will join HCP as chief strategy officer.

Software Equity Group was advisor to Activated Insights on the deal while Accretive Partners served as advisor to Pinnacle Quality Insight.

Activated Insights is a satisfaction analytics platform in seniors housing.

Pinnacle Quality is a provider of employee retention and customer satisfaction solutions for senior care and senior living.

Based in Chicago and Nashville, Cressey invests in healthcare services and information technology businesses.