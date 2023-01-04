Cressey promotes Moseley to partner and Gorski to principal

Moseley has been with Cressey & Company since 2013 while Gorski joined the firm in 2019

Cressey & Company LP has promoted Ryan Moseley to partner and Matt Gorski to principal. The appointments are effective immediately.

“Ryan has played a key role on Cressey’s investment team over the past decade, and it is my pleasure to recognize him with this promotion on behalf of our partnership,” said Dave Rogero, a partner at Cressey in a statement. “Additionally, Matt’s responsibilities have expanded over the past several years, and we are thrilled to announce his new role as a Principal. We are confident that both Ryan and Matt will continue to be significant contributors to the Firm’s long-term success.”

Based in Chicago and Nashville, Cressey & Company LP invests in healthcare services and information technology businesses.