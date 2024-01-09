Crest Rock invests in mechanical pipe and tubing firm Specialty Pipe & Tube

Based in Denver, Crest Rock invests in the lower middle market

Crest Rock Partners has made an investment in Specialty Pipe & Tube, a Mineral Ridge, Ohio and Houston-based provider of large diameter, heavy wall mechanical pipe and tubing. No financial terms were disclosed.

“SPT’s history of excellence, range of products, and value-added services provide exceptional value to its customers,” commented Steve Johnson, co-founder and a partner at Crest Rock in a statement. “The company’s premium, domestic and DFARS compliant products, technical expertise, and top-notch customer support have resulted in thousands of long-term customers who have remained loyal to the company, in many cases for several decades.”

SPT was founded in 1964.

Based in Denver, Crest Rock invests in the lower middle market. Crest Rock targets various sectors including software, technology, IT services, tech-enabled business services, manufacturing, and industrial services.