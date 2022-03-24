Crestbridge appoints Hindmarch to head UK real estate

Prior to joining Crestbridge, Hindmarch was head of real estate for UK, Channel Islands and Ireland for a top fund administrator.

Crestbridge appoints new Head of Real Estate for UK

Crestbridge, the global provider of independent, end-to-end professional administration solutions to corporates, asset managers, institutional investors, and family offices, has appointed Barry Hindmarch as Director and Head of Real Estate -UK.

Based in London, Barry will be responsible for leading Crestbridge’s UK Real Estate business and for the management and evolution of its services, building on its reputation as a leading service provider for real estate asset managers.

With over 25 years’ experience across UK and international real estate, Barry specialises in real estate finance and also has significant expertise in fund management and outsourcing having managed teams in the UK and across Europe.

Prior to joining Crestbridge, Barry was Head of Real Estate for UK, Channel Islands, and Ireland for one of the top five fund administrators globally, where he was responsible for establishing oversight and reporting of real estate as a specialist service. Before this, he was Director of Real Assets (Alternative Investments) at one of the worlds’ largest asset managers where he managed the finance team for open and closed-ended EMEA real estate funds.

Barry’s appointment adds further weight to Crestbridge’s highly experienced Real Estate Services team, which provides comprehensive support to asset managers including managing the administrative, accounting, reporting, residency, and governance needs of a broad range of real estate structures throughout their lifecycle.

Michael Johnson, Group Head of Institutional Services, Crestbridge, said:

“We’re committed to investing in the UK, supporting it as a gateway to European and global markets for asset managers and investors, and are continually evolving our UK capabilities across our service lines. Barry brings with him not only considerable technical expertise but also vast experience of working with some of the biggest global names in the international real estate environment and will play a vital role in leading and driving forward our UK real estate business. I’m delighted to welcome him to the Crestbridge team.”