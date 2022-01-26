Crestbridge expands C-suite with new appointment

Crestbridge has named James Young as chief change officer. Young joined the firm four years ago as group head of technology and change.

26th January 2022, London: James Young has been appointed to the role of Chief Change Officer within Crestbridge’s senior leadership team as part of the business’ ongoing commitment to its technology and change strategy.

In his new role, James will take a lead and provide oversight on key change and technology initiatives across the business. He will work in close collaboration with all of Crestbridge’s key service lines, as well its group functions spanning marketing, business development, people, risk and finance, to ensure a holistic and joined-up approach to digital implementation and change.

With over 25 years’ experience in IT strategy, James has played a pivotal role in managing the day-to-day operational aspects of Crestbridge’s cutting-edge IT infrastructure since he joined the business four years ago as Group Head of Technology & Change. Through his work with senior management combined with his understanding of operational performance, James has helped continually develop, enhance, and evolve Crestbridge’s systems – not least over the past two years, where under his leadership the business ensured a seamless transition to remote and flexible working during the pandemic.

Prior to joining Crestbridge, James was responsible for the operational technology systems for a leading manager of intellectual property to a global client base, headquartered in Jersey and with a team of more than 100 employees spread across 26 offices.

Dean Hodcroft, Chief Executive, Crestbridge said:

“Client expectations are becoming increasingly complex and it is imperative that we keep adapting our technologies to meet their changing needs. To reflect our commitment to the continued evolution of our technology and our strategic change programmes, it is important that we have the right structure in place internally. James has been instrumental in driving our change agenda to date and his knowledge and expertise make him an invaluable member of our experienced senior leadership team.”

James added:

“As an organisation, Crestbridge understands the synergies between technology and successful long-term change. I’m really excited by the commitment the business has made to future-proofing itself through its Change programmes and my focus now is on ensuring we continue to invest in sector and market leading technologies to support our people and our clients securely and effectively.”

