Crestline Investors funds VPLS

PRESS RELEASE

LOS ANGELES AND SAN JOSE, CALIF. (PRWEB) APRIL 14, 2022

VPLS, a leading cloud-to-edge computing and IT solutions provider, announced today a $30 million equity investment led by Crestline Investors, Inc. Proceeds will be used to support VPLS’s acquisitive growth strategy and fund continued organic growth. This extends VPLS’s successful partnership with Crestline, which began with a $30 million preferred equity and debt investment in 2019, bringing total investment to $62.5 million to date.

VPLS, dual headquartered in San Jose and Los Angeles, CA, was founded in 2017 under the name Evocative Data Centers with a $2.5 million seed investment spearheaded by Arman Khalili. Rebranded VPLS after the 2019 acquisition of VPLS and VPLS Solutions, the company has grown from two data centers in the San Francisco Bay Area to 16 data centers across the United States, Europe and Asia. VPLS offers enterprise-grade data centers, managed IT services, bare metal hosting, public cloud connectivity, and value-added reseller services.

“VPLS is thrilled to expand its partnership with Crestline,” said Arman Khalili, CEO of VPLS. “We look forward to deploying the capital into future acquisitions and growth initiatives. VPLS’s clients can expect additional exciting announcements soon.”

“Under the leadership of industry veterans Arman Khalili and Derek Garnier, VPLS is well-positioned for continued success as it expands its infrastructure and services capabilities,” said Will Palmer, Managing Director at Crestline and a Board member of VPLS.

About VPLS

VPLS is your trusted global provider for cloud-to-edge computing and technology services. For more information, please visit http://www.vpls.com.

About Crestline Investors, Inc.

Crestline Investors, Inc., founded in 1997 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, is an institutional alternative investment management firm with approximately $15.0 billion in assets under management. Crestline specializes in credit and opportunistic investments, including providing flexible capital solutions to middle market companies, asset backed investing and financing and restructuring solutions for mature private equity funds. In addition, the firm manages a multi-PM equity market-neutral hedge fund and provides beta and hedging solutions for institutional clients. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, the company maintains affiliate offices in New York, London, Toronto and Tokyo.