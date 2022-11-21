Crestview-backed Congruex recruits Dev as CFO

His appointment becomes effective November 29, 2022

Congruex, which is backed by Crestview Partners, has named Neel Dev as chief financial officer. His appointment becomes effective November 29, 2022.

Based in Boulder, Congruex is a provider of digital network services.

Dev will succeed current CFO Andy Carlson, who will remain a key member of the senior leadership team.

Most recently, he was executive vice president and chief financial pfficer at Lumen Technologies, formerly CenturyLink. Also, he spent more than a decade in senior leadership positions at Level 3 Communications. He has also held financial and operating leadership positions at MCI (now Verizon Business) and MFS Communications.

“With demand for broadband infrastructure growing at an unprecedented pace, Congruex is at the forefront of a once-in-a-generation window to be a turn-key provider of choice for the digital networks of the future,” said Bill Beans, co-founder, CEO & president of Congruex, in a statement. “Neel’s extensive industry M&A, operational scaling, and leadership experience makes him an ideal fit as we look to accelerate our continued growth. We look forward to benefitting from his strategic acumen as we expand our services for clients and provide connectivity to communities nationwide.”

Congruex was formed in 2017.

Founded in 2004, Crestview is focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments.