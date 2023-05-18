Crestview-backed OneMagnify scoops up Splash Analytics

Splash was founded in 2012

OneMagnify, which is backed by Crestview Partners, has acquired Louisville, Kentucky-based Splash Analytics, an analytics and predictive modeling company. No financial terms were disclosed.

OneMagnify is a provider of marketing and data-driven solutions.

On the deal, Mark Petroff, CEO of OneMagnify, said in a statement, “As businesses grapple with increasing amounts of data capture, data analytics that lead to actionable business results is more critical than ever. Our acquisition of Splash Analytics, building upon our recent acquisition of RXA, further demonstrates our commitment to investing in data science services to help our clients achieve their business goals.”

Founded in 2004, Crestview invests in the middle market. Headquartered in New York City, Crestview targets the financial services, media, industrials, and energy sectors. Crestview has approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments.