Crestview-backed SyBridge makes first European purchase with Galway Tool & Mould

Crestview Partners-backed SyBridge Technologies announced that it has made its first acquisition in Europe via the purchase of Ireland’s Galway Tool & Mould. The company, based in Galway, designs and manufactures molds primarily for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.

SyBridge was established in 2019 by New York-based Crestview Partners, which committed $200 million of equity capital. Detroit, Michigan-based SyBridge builds and integrates tooling and mold companies to provide design and production services across multiple industry verticals.

The deal for Galway is SyBridge’s 13th since its inception, with the 12th being the acquisition of Calframax Technologies.

Founded in 2004, New York-based Crestview invests in companies across the media, financial services and industrial sectors.