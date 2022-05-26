Crestview forms Convergix

Crestview Partners has launched Convergix Automation Solutions. Crestview has allocated up to $200 million to grow this platform. Based in Troy, Michigan, Convergix is an automation solutions provider.

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK and DETROIT, May 26, 2022 – Crestview Partners (“Crestview”), a leading private equity firm, is announcing the launch of its portfolio company, Convergix Automation Solutions (“Convergix”), as part of its strategy to build a $1 billion global automation solutions company. Convergix seeks to benefit from significant tailwinds driving growth in the automation industry driven by evolving labor markets, affordable robotics and demand for resilient supply chains.

Crestview invested in Convergix to create a global automation solutions provider, following its ownership of JR Automation from 2015 to 2019. Crestview has allocated up to $200 million in equity capital to support Convergix and fuel its growth. To date, the company has acquired two established automation companies – JMP Solutions (“JMP”) and Classic Design (“Classic”).

As a global solutions provider, Convergix offers its customers technical expertise and creative solutions to dramatically improve and enhance their processing, manufacturing and logistics operations. Targeting the global $750+ billion automation market, with a particular focus on the $150 billion global automation systems and connectivity segments, Convergix delivers best-in-class technology, integration and support to customers in a variety of industries.

The company specializes in automation, robotics, information systems, material handling and control systems and is positioned to be an innovative automation partner providing comprehensive solutions to a wide range of industries and applications. Today, the company provides automation solutions to companies in industries ranging from food and beverage, consumer products and postal and courier industries to the automotive, semiconductor, energy, water and wastewater industries.

“We are making proactive investments in the future,” explains Mike DuBose, Executive Chairman of Convergix and Operating Executive at Crestview. “Our experience in automation has demonstrated that companies, regardless of industry, prefer a single automation source for multiple applications, yet functionally the industry is highly fragmented. Convergix solves that problem by providing scalable automation solutions across our customers’ entire value chains. Our strategy is to build on these capabilities to become the leading automation partner to our customers while relentlessly driving to provide best-in-class flexible solutions.”

Convergix’s first two acquisitions, JMP and Classic, provide a strong base of automation engineering capabilities and blue chip customer relationships as well as a global geographic reach, with 18 offices throughout the U.S. and Canada and a scalable engineering and manufacturing presence in India. Headquartered in London, Ontario, JMP provides controls engineering services and system design and integration solutions to a diverse customer base. Classic, based in Troy, Michigan, has been a leading supplier of automation systems design and integration solutions for nearly 50 years. Together, the two operating companies advance Convergix’s customers’ capabilities by helping their facilities and equipment to run more efficiently with improved quality and at a lower cost.

“Through strategic acquisitions, our streamlined approach to integration, and our team’s deep knowledge and experience, we are building the foundation for something that is unique in our industry,” says Convergix Chief Executive Officer John Bubnikovich. “We operate at the intersection of technology, people, integration and support, which enables us to provide solutions that empower our customers to reach their full potential and compete on a new level.”

Bubnikovich and Convergix’s leadership team will be on hand for one-on-one conversations at Automate, June 6-9, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. Automate is the largest solutions-based showcase of robotics, vision control, motion control and automation in North America.

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: industrials, media and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com.

About Convergix Automation Solutions

Convergix Automation Solutions elevates the automation industry through comprehensive products, technology and services that improve productivity and maximize talent. By closing gaps in automation and through earned trust, Convergix leverages creative and solutions-oriented engineering and technology to allow its customers to reach their complete potential to develop, create and drive industries forward. For more information, please visit www.convergixautomation.com.