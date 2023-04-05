Crestview Partners backs new firm Modern Wealth management

Ardea Partners LP served as financial advisor to Modern Wealth

Founded in 2004, Crestview invests in the the middle market

Crestview manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments

Crestview Partners provide $200 million for launch of Modern Wealth Management, a new wealth management firm.

Former Goldman Sachs and United Capital executives Gary Roth, Mike Capelle and Jason Gordon are leading Modern Wealth.

“We are really excited to be partnering with Gary, Mike and Jason. It’s one thing to have a great conceptual model, but assembling the team to execute is quite another,” said Dan Kilpatrick, a partner and head of financial services at Crestview, in a statement. “This leadership team has executed over 90 acquisitions of RIAs, building United Capital to $25 billion of AUM with over 220 financial advisors and 22,000 clients in over 70 offices when it was sold to Goldman Sachs. We believe the secular tailwinds for RIAs remain robust, as individuals increasingly seek client-first financial advice. We’re proud to support Modern Wealth in its efforts to redefine success for advisors and clients alike.”

