Crestwood makes various energy deals

Crestwood Equity Partners has agreed to acquire Sendero Midstream, a private energy company in the Delaware Basin, for $600 million in cash. Also, Crestwood will acquire First Reserve’s 50 percent stake in Crestwood Permian Basin Holdings for $320 million. And, Crestwood is divesting its Barnett Shale assets to EnLink Midstream for $275 million in cash. The deals are expected to close in the third quarter of this year. Vinson & Elkins advised Crestwood on the transactions.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) ("Crestwood") today announced it has entered into a series of agreements under which the company will i) acquire Sendero Midstream Partners, LP ("Sendero Midstream") for $600 million in cash, ii) acquire First Reserve's 50% equity interest in Crestwood Permian Basin Holdings LLC ("CPJV") for $320 million in Crestwood common units, plus the assumption of asset level debt, and iii) divest its legacy, non-core Barnett Shale assets to EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) ("EnLink Midstream") for $275 million in cash. The transactions are expected to close early in the third quarter 2022, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

“I am thrilled to announce this series of strategic transactions that greatly enhance the Crestwood franchise by creating immediate scale and additional runway in the Delaware Basin, high-grading our cash flow mix through the rationalization of non-core assets, and successfully maintaining our conservative balance sheet and financial flexibility,” commented, Robert G. Phillips, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Crestwood. “The acquisition of Sendero Midstream is highly complementary to our existing Willow Lake assets, provides excess processing and compression capacity for current and future customer development activity, and solidifies Crestwood’s footprint in the leading North American shale play. Furthermore, the consolidation of First Reserve’s equity interest in CPJV simplifies our corporate structure and drives enhanced financial, commercial and operational flexibility. Both transactions are highly synergistic and will drive meaningful accretion to our distributable cash flow for many years to come.”

Mr. Phillips continued, “Today’s announcement also marks the culmination of our long-term investment and operating footprint in the Barnett Shale. The Barnett Shale is where Crestwood started dating back to October 2010 and I want to personally thank our field employees for their hard work, dedication, and loyalty over the past twelve years, as they have fully embodied Crestwood’s core principles with an unwavering commitment to operational safety and performance. We are excited to pass the torch to EnLink Midstream who shares Crestwood’s commitment to operational excellence and corporate stewardship. As we close this chapter in Crestwood’s history, we will continue to focus on building and optimizing our sizeable gathering and processing positions in the Williston Basin, Delaware Basin, and Powder River Basin. We believe the strategic actions we are taking today to divest a legacy asset to core up our position in one of the most prolific, economic, and active basins in North America, best positions Crestwood to deliver long-term value creation for our unitholders.”