CRG appoints Arango as managing director and capital formation head

CRG, a healthcare investment firm, has named Sebastian Arango as a managing director and head of capital formation.

“We are thrilled to have Sebastian join CRG to help deliver the firm’s fundraising capabilities globally,” said Nate Hukill, president and chairman of CRG in a statement. “Over the last three years, we have undertaken an ambitious plan to upgrade our team, and Sebastian is the realization of that goal. Sebastian’s impressive track record makes him the perfect fit for this leadership role at CRG. We are excited to be able to bring his unique skill set and expertise to our firm.”

Most recently, Arango was a managing director and senior marketing and capital markets professional at King Street Capital Management. Prior to King Street, Arango was a restructuring banker at Blackstone.

