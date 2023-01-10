Share A- A+ 100%

Crossplane Capital has promoted six employees: Greg Balliro is now a partner, Katie Oswald has become managing director – business development, Michael Bertrand is now a vice president, Patrick Lynch and David Harris have become senior associates and Will Huntsman is now a senior analyst.

Balliro joined Crossplane in November 2020. Prior to joining Crossplane, he worked at Prophet Equity and Energy Capital Partners, as well as Credit Suisse where he started his career.

“Not only has Greg had an incredible start to his career at Crossplane by closing 18 transactions in 25 months, but he is also the culture captain of our firm,” said Managing Partner Brian Hegi in a statement. “Greg is a uniquely talented leader who combines strong investment acumen with the ability to relate and add value to all levels of an organization – from hourly workers to senior leadership.”

Oswald and Bertrand were Crossplane’s first and second hires, joining in March and August 2019, respectively.

Launched in 2018, Crossplane Capital targets niche manufacturing, value-added distribution and industrial business services companies. The private equity firm is based in Dallas.