Crossplane Capital to take controlling stake in fence rentals provider Viking Fence

In 2006, Sal Chavarria acquired ownership of Viking

Launched in 2018, Crossplane Capital invests in niche manufacturing, value-added distribution and industrial business services companies

The private equity firm is headquartered in Dallas

Crossplane Capital has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Austin, Texas-based Viking Fence, a provider of fence rentals, sanitation rentals, fence installations and complementary building products and services.

No financial terms were disclosed for the transaction that was done in partnership with Sal Chavarria and current management.

Viking Fence was founded in 1972. In 2006, Chavarria acquired ownership of Viking.

“Crossplane could not be more excited about our partnership with Sal and the rest of the management team and employees leading Viking Fence,” said Greg Balliro, a partner of Crossplane Capital, in a statement. “With over 50 years of operating history and a local presence in some of the most attractive markets in the country over the long term, Viking represents a unique opportunity to partner with an owner to leverage our significant experience owning and operating service and rental-based businesses.”

