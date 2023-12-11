Crossplane recaps manufacturer Hynes Industries

The deal was done in partnership with Hynes CEO Rick Organ.

Crossplane Capital has recapitalized Hynes Industries, a Youngstown, Ohio-based maker of precision-engineered roll formed metal parts and assemblies for markets that include automated material handling, truck trailer, solar, and general industrial. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Hynes has been an economic engine for the Youngstown community for almost 100 years,” said Brian Hegi, a managing partner of Crossplane Capital in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with Rick Organ, Hynes’s leadership team, and its talented employees to support transformational growth and to continue being an employer of choice in the Youngstown, Painesville and Kokomo communities.”

Based in Dallas, Crossplane targets niche manufacturing, industrial services, and value-added distribution businesses. Crossplane was launched in 2018.