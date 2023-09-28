Cureton Midstream, backed by Tailwater and Ares, in late-stage sale process; PAI bets you likes pets

Good morning, Hubsters. MK Flynn here with today’s Wire.

Before we get to the announced deals, we’ve got an exclusive to share about an upcoming deal.

Michael Schoeck, who joined PE Hub earlier this month, spoke with sources who shared insights on the sale process for Cureton Midstream, backed by Tailwater and Ares.

Also, Rafael Canton has a Deep Dive into PAI Partners’ purchase of pet food maker Alphia. Last month, Rafael covered Apollo’s taking a minority stake in PetSmart, backed by BC Partners.

And finally, I’ll share some insights from Deloitte & Touche on the due diligence process in today’s market.

Let’s start with the scoop.

Sale process

Cureton Midstream, a Rocky Mountains-focused operator of a 260-mile natural gas pipeline system, is in a late-stage sale process that could see it sold by co-sponsors Tailwater Capital and Ares Management to a strategic company or an infrastructure fund, said sources familiar with the matter told PE Hub’s Michael Schoeck.

Cureton Midstream was formed in 2016 as a midstream infrastructure network by Ares and Tailwater funds. The investors backed a management team with multiple decades of infrastructure and finance experience at Cresta Fund Management, Access Midstream, Oasis Petroleum, Markwest Energy Partners, EagleClaw Midstream and Williams.

A sale process for the Denver-Julesburg (D-J) Basin midstream network operator was undertaken over the summer for the Denver-based target company.

A third source not involved in Cureton’s sale process said upstream-focused midstream gas companies like Cureton are likely to fetch on the low end of a 4-8x EBITDA multiple range from the previous year. Downstream processing-oriented midstream companies are worth between 8x and 11x EBITDA valuation multiples based on transactions from recent years, the source said.

Cureton could see a purchase price more in line with the low end of the 4-8x range, with the source pointing to the 4x EBITDA multiple fetched in the October 2022 sale of Outrigger DJ Midstream to Summit Midstream for $305 million. Because Cureton has a footprint about the same size as Outrigger, in three Colorado counties, and with 160 MMcf/d of gas capacity, Cureton could fetch between $200 million and $400 million in sale proceeds, the source said.

Evercore and Tutor Pickering & Holt advised Outrigger selling sponsors Outrigger Energy II, which is backed by NGP Energy Funds, and Sterling Investment Group. RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities advised Summit Midstream.

Summit, DCP Midstream, Western Midstream and Rocky Mountain Midstream, also a Williams subsidiary, are Cureton’s chief competitors in the D-J Basin. The two sources familiar said the strategics would be the most likely buyers of Cureton.

Next up, a quick look at new deals.

PE Hub Europe’s Irien Joseph, filling in for Iris Dorbian who’s on vacation this week and next, covered a slew of deals in PE Hub’s News in Brief section earlier this morning.

Here are a couple of particular interest:

Lab tech

Battery Ventures has acquired Skalar Analytical, PromoChrom Technologies and LCTech to create a new laboratory-automation company.

The investments come as the laboratory-automation market continues to grow amid increased labor shortages and labor costs, complex regulations drive the adoption of advanced testing methods and technological advancements make automated laboratory instruments more accessible and easier to use, the deal announcement said.

“Having previous experience with lab-automation company SPT Labtech, we saw firsthand the trend towards automation within the drug-discovery and life-sciences markets and are enthusiastic about creating a new company addressing the same challenges within environmental, agricultural and food applications,” said Zack Smotherman, a Battery general partner.

Digital transition

Capstreet has acquired PlanetBids, an eProcurement company.

David DiGiacomo will join PlanetBids as CEO. PlanetBids co-founders Arpie Zavian and Alan Zavian, who are married, will remain with the company.

“We have seen strong market demand for digitized procurement capabilities from local governments and public agencies,” said Alan Zavian. “Capstreet’s resources provide an opportunity to increase the scope and depth of our product offerings and go-to-market strategies, which we believe will enable us to assist more organizations with their digital transition.”

Pet power deep dive

Back in August, PAI Partners announced that it acquired Alphia, a Denver-based pet food manufacturer. The PE firm, based in Paris, acquired Alphia from JH Whitney Capital Partners in a deal expected to close later this fall.

To learn more about the acquisition, PE Hub’s Rafael Canton spoke with Maud Brown, partner and head of PAI’s US team, and Winston Song, and partner and consumer lead in the US.

“Pets are a market or market segment that we are very comfortable with, and Alphia has a business model that we are equally comfortable with,” Brown said. “It’s a compelling proposition for us as we think about places to deploy capital for these two reasons. It’s very synergetic and symbiotic with some of the other deals that we’ve done.”

Alphia manufactures more than one billion pounds of dry pet food and treats each year. Alphia also provides milling, R&D, innovation, warehousing, transportation and distribution services. The company is a parent to LANI, an ingredient milling products company, and Veracity, a warehousing and logistics provider.

JH Whitney originally acquired Alphia’s predecessor, CJ Foods, in 2014. American Nutrition and CJ Foods later merged in 2020 to create Alphia.

In June, Alphia announced a strategic manufacturing partnership with Better Choice Company, a pet health and wellness provider. Alphia invested $5 million into Better Choice and became the manufacturer for Better Choice’s “super-premium” pet food brand Halo.

Song said PAI is looking at driving growth in a number of ways, including investments in capabilities and capacity expansion. It’s also looking into potential add-on acquisitions.

PAI sees potential growth opportunities and thinks it can be a catalyst towards operational improvements. “There’s a lot that we can do in and around Alphia’s own supply chain to run the plants better or improve our approach to procurement, and also through M&A,” Song said.

The pet business continues to grow, as do PE-backed deals.

For more on the sector, see Rafael’s previous story on PetSmart, backed by BC Partners and Apollo.

Due diligence

For insights on the due diligence process in dealmaking today, I turned to Jason Langan of Deloitte & Touche. The firm recently polled more than 200 private equity investors and in-house, corporate M&A professionals.

Here’s my brief interview with Langan:

How has the due diligence process for PE-backed deals evolved?

The due diligence process for PE-backed deals has changed over the last few years. Due diligence is getting more detailed with a greater use of transactional analytics to increase comfort with the revenue base. A higher cost of funds coupled with slower overall target revenue growth leaves buyers with less room for error in their projections. Additionally, we’re seeing a deeper dive into cost structure and product level revenue trends to add greater precision to investor models.

Are buyers asking for more due diligence data than in the past?

Buyers are asking for more due diligence data than in the past. In fact, a poll we conducted found that 35.2 percent of M&A professionals expect buyers to increase due diligence requests in the year ahead. Aside from cost of borrowing being higher, another reason for this is that lenders have less leveraged lending capacity and are requiring more information from sponsors to underwrite loans. Slower top line growth requires a deeper dive into fixed and variable costs as a source of value extraction.

Has the due diligence process slowed down?

The due diligence process has slowed down a bit. As it’s no longer a seller’s market, buyers are asking more detailed questions and requiring more data in processes from the past several years. Additionally, given fewer targets going to market, processes are getting larger in terms of the number of bidders requiring more time from the management team.

While due diligence may be slowing down, my morning seems to be flying by!

I’d love to hear your thoughts on these stories, upcoming deals and ongoing trends.

please email me at mk.flynn@pei.group.

Obey Martin Manayiti will wrap up the week for you tomorrow, and I’ll be back with more on Monday.

Cheers,

MK