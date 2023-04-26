CVC Credit prices fifth global CLO this year

The CLO has a five-year reinvestment period

Apidos XLV is mainly comprised of broadly syndicated first lien senior secured loans

CVC Credit has priced its third new issue U.S. collateralized loan obligation and fifth global

CLO this year at $500 million.

Bank of America served as lead arranger for Apidos XLV.

This latest transaction, which features a five-year reinvestment period, was supported by a group of more than 20 global investors. Apidos XLV is mainly comprised of broadly syndicated first lien senior secured loans.

On the transaction, Cary Ho, partner and global head of CLO origination for performing credit at CVC Credit, said in a statement, “We are excited to have been able to price Apidos XLV so soon after our most recent US and European CLOs, continuing to take advantage of attractive market opportunities. Apidos XLV takes our total new vehicle pricings for 2023 to five, which together have a combined value of c. $2.2 billion.”

CVC Credit is the credit management business of CVC. CVC Credit has €36 billion assets under management.