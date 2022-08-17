CVC Credit prices latest CLO Apidos XLI at $500m

This is the fifth new issue CLO priced by CVC Credit’s transatlantic performing credit platform this year

Apidos XLI is primarily comprised of broadly syndicated first lien senior secured loans

Apidos XLI will increase CVC Credit’s global assets under management to over $34 billion

CVC Credit has priced Apidos XLI, its latest collateralized loan obligation, at $500 million. Societe Generate arranged the CLO.

This is the fifth new issue CLO priced by CVC Credit’s transatlantic performing credit platform this year, which together have an aggregate value of over $2.4 billion.

Apidos XLI will increase CVC Credit’s global assets under management to over $34 billion. The transaction has been structured with a five-year reinvestment period and was well received by both existing and new investors. As with previous Apidos funds, Apidos XLI is primarily comprised of broadly syndicated first lien senior secured loans.

Cary Ho, a partner and global head of CLO origination for performing credit at CVC Credit, said in a statement: “We are delighted to price our latest US CLO. We have continued to generate strong momentum and realize solid performance from our CLO issuance over the first half of 2022, even during a challenging market environment characterized by fluctuating spreads and increased market volatility.”

CVC Credit is the credit management business of CVC. CVC Credit is a global credit asset manager with offices in the U.S. and Europe, more than 60 investment professionals and €32 billion assets under management.