CVC Credit supports refinancing of cybersecurity consultancy Optiv

CVC Credit has provided junior loan facilities to back the refinancing of Optiv, a Denver-based cybersecurity consultancy and managed security services provider. No financial terms were disclosed.
Optiv is a portfolio company of KKR.
Optiv has a customer base of over 5,700 companies in sectors including healthcare, technology, financial services and professional services.
On the transaction, Molly Moore, managing director at CVC Credit said in a statement, “We’re pleased to be working with Optiv’s long-term sponsor KKR, to help accelerate Optiv’s growth journey. As one of the largest providers of scaled, technology-agnostic managed security services and consulting in the US, and with cyber security continuing to be one of the highest priorities for global businesses, we believe Optiv is well-positioned for further growth.”
CVC Credit is the credit management business of CVC. CVC Credit has 38 billion euros in assets under management as of March 31, 2023.