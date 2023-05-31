CVC Credit supports refinancing of cybersecurity consultancy Optiv

Optiv has a customer base of over 5,700 companies in sectors including healthcare, technology, financial services and professional services

CVC Credit is the credit management business of CVC

CVC Credit has 38 billion euros in assets under management as of March 31, 2023

CVC Credit has provided junior loan facilities to back the refinancing of Optiv, a Denver-based cybersecurity consultancy and managed security services provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Optiv is a portfolio company of KKR.

Optiv has a customer base of over 5,700 companies in sectors including healthcare, technology, financial services and professional services.

On the transaction, Molly Moore, managing director at CVC Credit said in a statement, “We’re pleased to be working with Optiv’s long-term sponsor KKR, to help accelerate Optiv’s growth journey. As one of the largest providers of scaled, technology-agnostic managed security services and consulting in the US, and with cyber security continuing to be one of the highest priorities for global businesses, we believe Optiv is well-positioned for further growth.”

