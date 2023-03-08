CVC teams up with Women’s Tennis Association

Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) is the principal organizing body of women’s professional tennis

CVC Capital Partners has entered into a strategic partnership with Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

Headquartered in St Petersburg in Florida, the WTA is the principal organizing body of women’s professional tennis. Founded in 1973, it governs the the WTA Tour, which consists of more than 1600 players representing approximately 80 nations, competing in over 70 tournaments across six continents every year.

CVC will be WTA’s commercial partner, investing capital and driving growth of the sport. Key focus areas include providing fans with more access to the sport, investing behind the Tour brands, building the player profiles, and investing in digital platforms and commercial capabilities, according to CVC.

CVC’s former and current sports investments include Formula 1, Moto GP, rugby, the French Football League, La Liga, volleyball and IPL Cricket.

“Tennis is the number one professional women’s sport in the world, with a huge fan base and commercial opportunity,” said Gemma Wright, senior managing director in the media & entertainment team at CVC. “WTA and CVC will work together to innovate, grow fan engagement, and the revenues of the WTA, which we can then reinvest back into the game.”

CVC Capital Partners is a Luxembourg-based private equity and investment advisory firm.