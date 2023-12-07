Cynosure Group invests in Wellington-Altus Financial

The deal follows an C$85 million growth equity investment made by Cynosure in the company in 2021.

Wellington-Altus Financial, the Winnipeg-based parent company to a Canadian wealth advisory business, has secured a C$40 million second-round growth equity investment from The Cynosure Group.

The deal follows an C$85 million growth equity investment made by Cynosure in the company in 2021. Canadian family office Jessiman Family Investments joined Cynosure in that initial investment.

“We are thrilled to continue to support Wellington-Altus in their growth trajectory,” said Andrew Braithwaite, a managing director of the Cynosure Group in a statement. “We believe Canada is in the early stages of a very long-term advisor independence trend. Over the past few years, Wellington-Altus has invested heavily in its platform to serve its advisors and clients better. What they have built will allow them to capture this tremendous market opportunity and be the Canadian leader in advisor independence for years to come.”

Wellington-Altus Financial was founded in 2017. The firm has more than $25 billion in assets under administration.