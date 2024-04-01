Featured

Deal of the Year: Warburg Pincus and Summit Health

Warburg Pincus’ massive expansion of Summit Health and subsequent exit earns it our overall deal of the year award as well as being the large-market winner.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now

Share this