DECODE and Eruptr merge to form healthcare tech and services growth platform Unlock Health

Healthcare marketing services companies DECODE and Eruptr have merged to form Unlock Health, a healthcare technology and services growth platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

The platform is backed by Amulet Capital and Athyrium Capital.

Unlock Health is led by CEO Brandon Edwards and President Shannon McIntyre Hooper.

“We recognize the tremendous potential and impact a trusted, one-stop provider of integrated marketing, consulting, and tech enablement can have in breaking down long-standing barriers for healthcare organizations,” said Edwards, in a statement. “By combining two complementary, industry leading healthcare services platforms in Eruptr and DECODE with a bespoke team we are assembling, we are helping healthcare providers increase revenue, manage costs, and create healthier communities. Together, we’re removing the guesswork from growth and helping these organizations succeed now and in the future.”

The platform will have a combined – and growing – team of 120 professionals. Eruptr and DECODE will continue to operate under their respective brands and be led by the existing management teams.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Amulet Capital Partners invests in middle-market healthcare companies.

Athyrium Capital Management is focused on opportunities in the global healthcare sector.