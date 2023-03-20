Deerpath raises $1.5bn for sixth senior debt fund

Fund VI's has secured commitments from more than 50 limited partners in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Japan, Lebanon and Panama.

Deerpath Capital Management has closed its sixth fund at $1.5 billion.

“Deerpath’s investment philosophy has not changed since the firm was founded 16 years ago. We have a distinct ability to seek out strong investment opportunities in the U.S. lower middle market and underwrite conservative loan structures with ample protections when compared to the larger direct lending market,” said Antonella Napolitano, global head of investor relations and capital formation, in a statement. “The successful raise of Fund VI validates investors’ appreciation for our strategy and consistent ability to deliver strong, risk-adjusted returns while avoiding credit losses in all market environments.”

Since being founded in 2007, Deerpath has deployed more than $8 billion across 800-plus investments. As of March 2023, the firm has about $6 billion assets under management.