Delos Capital-backed LSI acquires manufacturer Craft Pattern and Mold

Le Sueur Incorporated, a portfolio company of Delos Capital, has acquired Craft Pattern and Mold, a Montrose, Minnesota-based rapid prototyping and complex metal and plastics component manufacturer. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Le Sueur, Minnesota, LSI is a supplier of complex and pressure-tight aluminum castings and plastic injection molding components.

“The acquisition of Craft is highly complementary and will provide LSI with additional capabilities, enabling an end-to-end service offering for our customers,” said Jordan Mondshine, a principal at Delos Capital in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with Tony and Lisa Cremers and look forward to building upon their successes and accelerating growth.”

Silverfern, a global middle-market investment management firm, provided an equity investment in support of the transaction. Ironwood Capital and Genesis Park provided debt and equity investments in support of the transaction.

Delos Capital invests in the lower middle market. Based in New York City, Delos was founded in 2013.