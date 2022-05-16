Denham Capital recruits Garcia as managing director for team

Denham Capital has named Alberto Garcia as a managing director in its sustainable infrastructure credit platform. Recently, he was a managing director at Santander’s corporate and investment banking division in New York.

PRESS RELEASE

Boston, MA — May 16, 2022 — Denham Capital, the global sustainable infrastructure, energy and resources focused investment firm, announces the appointment of Alberto Garcia as a Managing Director in its Sustainable Infrastructure Credit Platform.

Mr. Garcia brings over 20 years’ experience working across financial services, having held several management positions within the Santander Group and the Emerging Markets group at Capital One Financial Corp., both in the US and Spain.

In his most recent role, as Managing Director within Santander’s Corporate and Investment Banking division in New York, he was the Head of Power & Renewables Project Finance. In that role, he led a team responsible for all deal origination, structuring and execution of energy related non-recourse financings and advisory services.

In 2021, he led the financial advisory mandate for the $2.4 Bn financing of Vineyard Wind I, an 800 MW offshore wind plant being built off the Massachusetts coast to be the first large-scale offshore wind farm in the US.

Jorge Camiña, Partner and Head of Sustainable Infrastructure Credit at Denham Capital, added:

“We are very pleased to welcome Alberto to the Denham Sustainable Infrastructure team. Since its launch last year, we have grown our Sustainable Infrastructure Credit Platform considerably and Alberto is a valuable addition as we play a pivotal role in accelerating the transition toward an electrified, clean economy. His proven track record of deal origination and execution will be a valuable asset as we progress with our goals of advancing the energy transition, alongside economic growth.”

Alberto Garcia, Managing Director of Sustainable Infrastructure Credit at Denham Capital, added:

“I am delighted to be joining Denham at such an exciting time, as energy transition initiatives and investment into sustainable infrastructure continues to grow. I’m very much looking forward to being part of the Denham team, as it builds on its position as a leader in the sustainable infrastructure credit market.”

About Denham Capital

Denham Capital is a global sustainable infrastructure, energy and resources focused investment firm, with more than $12 billion of invested and committed capital across multiple fund vehicles since inception. Specializing in both private equity and credit facilities, Denham invests in sectors that are essential to economic growth. Denham’s investments help deliver the sustainable infrastructure, energy and mineral resources needed for everyday life. The Denham team comprises highly skilled sector specialists with expertise that enables Denham to build, develop and exit valuable renewable power, energy storage, water infrastructure and resources assets. With an ongoing focus on opportunities in the global energy transition, Denham recognizes the need to build a low carbon economy and seeks to invest increasingly in companies and projects which share our vision for sustainable growth and long-term value creation. For more information, visit https://www.denhamcapital.com/sustainable-infrastructure