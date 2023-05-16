DFW Capital invests in truck washing franchise Kept Companies

With this transaction, ACON Investments will continue to retain a significant stake in the business.

DFW Capital has made an investment in Fairfield, New Jersey-based Kept Companies, formerly known as Fleetwash, a truck washing company. No financial terms were disclosed.

With this transaction, ACON Investments will continue to retain a significant stake in the business.

On the deal, DFW Managing Partner Keith Pennell, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to be partnering with the Kept team, yet again, and acquiring a significant position in a truly great American business. Fleetwash was always a portfolio standout at DFW, and we are continually impressed with the management team’s ability to adapt to market conditions and find creative ways to grow with new and existing customers through an ever-expanding menu of high quality and cost-effective solutions.”

Kept received financial advisory services from Lincoln International and Houlihan Lokey and legal advisory services from Hogan Lovells.

Kept has over 130 company-owned and franchised locations nationwide.

Based in Teaneck, New Jersey DFW Capital Partners is focused on lower middle-market companies. DFW has over $2 billion under management.