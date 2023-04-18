Diameter Capital Partners wraps up sophomore dislocation credit fund at $2.2bn

About 50 percent of commitments for DDF II’s are from first-time investors

New York-based Diameter Capital Partners, an alternative asset manager focused on the global credit markets, has closed its second dislocation fund at a hard cap of $2.2 billion.

Diameter Dislocation Fund II will invest globally across sectors and focus on dislocated performing credit, stressed and distressed investments emerging from either micro-cyclical dislocations or broader macro challenges.

“We are grateful for the strong support DDF II has garnered from current Diameter clients during a time of heightened market volatility and are particularly pleased to welcome a significant number of new investors to our limited partner base,” said Scott Goodwin and Jonathan Lewinsohn, co-founders and managing partners of Diameter Capital Partners, in a statement. “The closing of the fund at the hard cap reflects our investors’ shared view that there is a robust pipeline of unique investment opportunities that we look forward to executing on for the benefit of our global clients.”

In 2021, Diameter Capital has closed about $725 million for Diameter Dislocation Fund I. Diameter manages approximately $13 billion in assets and invests across the full spectrum of corporate credit, from new issue to distressed, via its hedge fund vehicle, drawdown dislocation funds, CLOs, CDOs, and forthcoming private credit platform.

