Direct mail company CP Direct secures investment from Granite Creek

Granite Creek Capital Partners has made an investment in CP Direct Holdings, a Maryland- based provider of direct mail printing services. No financial terms were disclosed.

In conjunction with Granite Creek’s investment in CP Direct, Granite Creek Partner and co-founder Brian Boorstein, and Director Jordan Liss, will join its board of directors.

“Direct mail continues to be highly effective in the new digital world,” said Jordan Liss, a director at Granite Creek, in a statement. “CP Direct has a reputation for excellence with its customers and is well-positioned to capitalize on this ever-changing direct mail market. We look forward to working with the CP Direct team to continue investing in the business’ breadth of services and capabilities.”

Based in Chicago, Granite Creek targets lower middle-market companies in the manufacturing, business services, healthcare and agribusiness sectors.