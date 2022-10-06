Diversis to acquire Origo’s remaining stake in Tempo Software

Diversis invests in lower middle-market companies

Diversis targets software and tech companies

Tempo Software has more than 29,000 customers across a range of industries in more than 100 countries

Diversis Capital has agreed to acquire Origo’s remaining minority stake in Tempo Software, a Boston-based provider of strategic roadmapping, time and capacity planning, and portfolio management solutions.

Diversis initially acquired a majority interest in Tempo from Origo in 2018.

Ron Nayot, a managing partner of Diversis Capital, said in a statement, “Diversis initially invested in Tempo four years ago because we believed in the growth potential of an organization that was delivering high value to its customers and the Atlassian Ecosystem. Through our partnership with Origo, we’ve seen Tempo continue to deliver strong results and grow organically and inorganically. Now operating in more geographies, categories and markets, we’re excited to work with Mark Lorion, Tempo’s CEO, and the entire Tempo team to drive the next phase of growth as the primary owners of Tempo Software.”

Founded in 2013, Diversis is a software and technology focused private equity fund with $1bn+ of capital raised across its funds that invests in lower middle-market companies.

Tempo Software has more than 29,000 customers across a range of industries in more than 100 countries.