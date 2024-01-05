DPI’s Marc Stoneham: Africa’s growing urbanization, population growth and digitization make it compelling

'As a pan-African investor, DPI looks at the whole continent and our portfolio is spread across more than 40 countries,' said Stoneham.

Development Partners International (DPI) is a London-based private equity firm that invests in companies in a wide range of sectors throughout Africa. The firm cites the growing middle class as one factor that makes the continent attractive to investors.

As part of our ongoing series of Q&As with private equity thought leaders, PE Hub spoke with Marc Stoneham, a partner at DPI, who revealed that the firm generated more than $250 million in exits in the last 12 months.

What makes Africa attractive for private equity investment?

We are driven to invest in the African continent for three reasons.

The first reason is the unique and compelling long-term trends. Africa is the only region in the world where there is sustained underlying demographic growth. By 2050, one of every four people in the world will be African, and, by the same time, 10 of the largest 20 cities globally will be in Africa. Urbanization there is taking place at one of the fastest rates in modern history; this is helping to create a growing mass market and investable opportunities in fast-growing companies that develop and sell a broad range of products and services.

Moreover, when we look at the long-term indicators we track – such as population growth, education and infrastructure – we see countries such as Egypt, Ghana, Kenya and Morocco hitting the sort of levels in the coming decade that the Asian Tiger countries [Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan] were hitting 20 to 30 years ago.

Secondly, Africa is home to a vast number of innovative, resilient and sustainably successful businesses that are positioned to cater to a fast-growing middle class. However, many remain undercapitalized and laden with potential. We want to provide these exciting companies with the capital they need to thrive.

Thirdly, the scale and diversity of the African continent rewards specialists with deep roots and a strong connection to the markets where they operate. It also rewards a pan-African player who can build and manage a portfolio according to evolving regional trends, accessing both top-down macro tailwinds and bottom-up value, with the capacity to be a practical, hands-on, value-added investor.

African private was started by the Development Finance Institutions. The private sector investment firms that followed, including DPI, have continued to focus on competitive returns while producing a positive impact, creating jobs and expanding economic opportunities. Private equity in Africa, we believe, is uniquely positioned to deliver on both fronts.

What regions in Africa have the best investment potential?

As a pan-African investor, DPI looks at the whole continent, and our portfolio is spread across more than 40 countries. This means that we offer diversification and can actively manage the portfolio to catch regional trends and cycles.

Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment globally, our portfolio in Egypt has performed strongly. MNT-Halan, where we initially invested in 2018, became the only fintech unicorn minted in Africa in 2023 and the only firm globally to achieve unicorn status in the first quarter. Thousands of miles away, on the other side of the continent, Groupe Cofina, a fintech servicing the Francophone West African market is benefiting from forecasted 7 percent growth in that region. This is an extremely exciting market for us with a strong growth rate, controlled inflation, stable FX, and a growing population.

More recently, in November, we invested in Pan African Towers, a Nigerian digital infrastructure provider, with an aim to triple their footprint and expand access to high-quality digital services for millions of Nigerians. Despite volatility in the Naira, we see long-term value in the sector and excellent resilience to macroeconomic headwinds.

Which sectors are the most appealing to you?

What’s most exciting about this market is that, in every cycle, whole new industries become investable for us. Since our first vintage in 2007, technology and innovation has driven a complete transformation for African commerce, and we have evolved the way we invest in response.

More recently, technology has begun to radically democratize existing business models. We are seeing companies across our portfolio and across the market digitalize their route to market. This significantly reduces their costs, which in turn lets them access the mass market like never before. This digital transformation in delivery is happening in every sector from consumer to manufacturing and has created a whole new set of opportunities for growth and value.

What challenges have you faced, and how have you managed to overcome them?

Investors are always asked where are they deploying capital and how will that capital be put to work. For us, it is no different. The big challenge remains how to build a resilient portfolio that benefits from the very strong long-term trends in Africa while navigating near-term cycles. This is another area where specialism, track-record and value-added capabilities are rewarded; if you haven’t cultivated the experience and been tested over multiple cycles you won’t find the opportunities.

As our portfolio companies continue to grow, and become increasingly sophisticated organizations, their needs and requirements change. This means we need to constantly evolve our offering and the advice and expertise we can bring as a partner and as board members. Our goal is to remain the partner of choice for the most innovative and exciting companies on the continent.

What’s your take on geopolitical and economic issues with respect to investing in Africa?

In 2023, political and economic instability was a global phenomenon impacting businesses in every corner of the globe. While parts of Africa have been impacted by high inflation, other parts have well-balanced economies that provide the right environment for future private equity investment. For example, Francophone West African countries have the sort of growth performance that most developed economies dream of.

In Africa it is the private sector that is driving growth and despite some macro volatility we are still seeing the same qualities of innovation and entrepreneurialism being rewarded in every part of the continent.

What’s the exit market like in your experience? What kinds of returns do you seek?

While the exit environment in 2023 was challenging for the industry globally, we have been pleased with our performance. DPI has executed some fantastic exits in the last 12 months which generated over $250 million in proceeds. We have seen strong appetite from investors with long-term time horizons who share our conviction towards Africa’s macroeconomic outlook, and regional exchanges are becoming increasingly vibrant and liquid.

Quality, growth, and sustainability have remained the core characteristics that buyers look for, despite some headwinds, and we expect activity to increase in 2024.

Looking ahead, what are you most excited about?

The African continent will be one of the most rewarding places in the world to invest and an essential part of any well-constructed investment portfolio. We see a range of compelling long-term trends in Africa – such as urbanization, population growth and digitization – and believe that these will continue to underpin the exciting investment proposition of Africa’s fastest-growing companies in 2024 and beyond.