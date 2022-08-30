DW Healthcare Partners sells animal health drugs maker Med-Pharmex

Stifel acted as financial advisor to Med-Pharmex on the transaction

DW Healthcare Partners is focused exclusively on the healthcare industry

The firm manages more than $1.3 billion in aggregate capital commitments

DW Healthcare Partners has sold Pomona, California-based Med-Pharmex, a maker of animal health drugs. The buyer is UK-based Dechra Pharmaceuticals, a provider of animal health drugs. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The speed at which the Company improved operationally over the last couple of years was the highlight of our investment” said Eric Moore, a principal at DWHP, in a statement “What the Med-Pharmex team has accomplished is nothing short of remarkable. We would like to thank them for all of their hard work and dedication.”

DW Healthcare Partners is focused exclusively on private equity investing in the healthcare industry. The firm manages more than $1.3 billion in aggregate capital commitments and invests in leading healthcare companies with proven management teams. It has offices in Toronto and Park City, Utah.