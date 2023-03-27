DWHP raises $210m for founders fund

M2O Private Fund Advisors was DWHP's placement agent in the U.S. while August Capital served in the same capacity for Canada.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel

This new fund brings DWHP’s total capital under management to $1.3 billion

The founders fund will invest in companies that have $3 million to $6 million of EBITDA

DW Healthcare Partners, a Toronto and Park City, Utah-based healthcare private equity firm, has closed its founders fund at $210 million.

This new fund brings DWHP’s total capital under management to $1.3 billion.

The founders fund will invest in companies that have $3 million to $6 million of EBITDA.

Currently, the fund has made investments in TubeWriter and DermLite.

On the fundraising, Andrew Carragher, co-founder and managing partner said in a statement, “DWHP has been committed to identifying, building, and scaling small to medium sized healthcare companies for over twenty years. As we have raised larger funds, launching this dedicated smaller fund focused on small companies is a logical next step. This fund brings us back to our original roots. The founders fund has all the benefits of our firm-wide expertise, deep network of experienced operators and executives, and deal sourcing engine, which has over 66,000 healthcare companies in its database.”

M2O Private Fund Advisors was DWHP’s placement agent in the U.S. while August Capital served in the same capacity for Canada. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel.