Eagle invests in home services franchisee Impact Service

Eagle Merchant Partners has made an investment in Impact Services, an Atlanta-based franchisee for home services firms Mr. Rooter, Mr. Electric and Precision Door Services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Mr. Rooter, Mr. Electric and Precision Door Services are owned by Neighborly, a home services company.

Impact was formed in 2021 by Shirin Kanji.

“We are excited to partner with Impact and work with Neighborly to continue to expand the Mr. Rooter, Mr. Electric, and Precision Door Service territories in the Southeast,” said Brady Sumner, vice president at Eagle, in a statement. “With a strong leadership team, highly skilled technicians, and reputation for quality and reliable service, we believe Impact is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing need for professionalized residential repair and maintenance services in a highly fragmented market.”

Atlanta-based Eagle targets investments in franchise, consumer, and industrial businesses with EBITDA between $2 million and $20 million.

Eagle was founded in 2006.