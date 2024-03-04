Eagle Merchant Partners-backed Eskola acquires roofing and waterproofing firm J.R. Jones Roofing

J.R. Jones Roofing marks Eskola’s fourth acquisition since May 2023

Eskola Roofing & Waterproofing, which is backed by Eagle Merchant Partners, has acquired J.R. Jones Roofing, a Houston-based roofing and waterproofing contractor. No financial terms were disclosed.

Eskola is a Tennessee-based commercial roofing and waterproofing company.

“We are excited about the possibilities that this addition brings to Eskola, LLC and our valued stakeholders,” said Jon Eskola, CEO of Eskola in a statement. “By combining our strengths and expertise, and more importantly our people, we are well-positioned to continue to grow our brands across the United States.”

J.R. Jones Roofing marks Eskola’s fourth acquisition since May 2023.

J.R. Jones Roofing has been in operation since 1980.

Based in Atlanta, Eagle Merchant Partners invests in consumer and commercial services businesses.