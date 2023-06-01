EagleTree-backed PRA acquires event planning firm Weil & Associates

Weil & Associates founder Debbie Weil-Manuma will lead the rebranded PRA Hawai’i

PRA, which is backed by EagleTree Capital, has acquired Hawaii-based Weil & Associates, an event planning and incentive management firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRA is a Chicago-based event management firm.

Weil & Associates founder Debbie Weil-Manuma will lead the rebranded PRA Hawai’i.

On the deal, Mike Fiber, CEO of PRA, said in a statement, “We welcome Debbie and her incredible team to the PRA family in anticipation of our next exciting chapter ahead. This expansion of our PRA Hawai’i team will serve our valued clients well in this key destination. Hawai’i is a highly competitive market and Weil & Associates has always been among the very best in our sector. Now working in conjunction with PRA’s industry leading creative, production, and global sales team, the team will be able to deliver even stronger solutions in this important market and beyond.”

The acquisition is the first acquisition by PRA since being acquired by EagleTree in February 2023.

Weil & Associates was founded in 2002.

MS Capital was financial advisor to Weil & Associates. Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP acted as legal advisor to Weil & Associates while Jones Day acted as legal advisor to PRA.

Based in New York, EagleTree invests in the middle market. The firm has over $5.6 billion of assets under management.