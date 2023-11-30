EagleTree Capital scoops up food company Summit Hill Foods

Summit Hill Foods owns brands including Better Than Bouillon and The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce.

EagleTree Capital has acquired Summit Hill Foods, a food company that owns brands including Better Than Bouillon and The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce, from G&L Holdings.

Summit Hill Foods is headquartered in Rome, Georgia.

Summit Hill Foods’ operations and management teams will remain in place following EagleTree’s investment.

EagleTree’s fund investors co-invested alongside EagleTree, including Misland Capital.

“We see incredible opportunity for our brands Better Than Bouillon and The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce in addition to our custom bases and sauces business,” said Steve Goodyear, CEO of Summit Hill Foods. “EagleTree’s partnership will empower us to accelerate our growth and innovation, expand our market reach and continue providing high quality products to our customers.”

EagleTree is a New York-based middle-market private equity firm with over $5.6 billion of assets under management.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

Jones Day acted as legal advisor and Alvarez & Marsal acted as due diligence advisor to EagleTree.