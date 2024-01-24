ECP-backed Triple Oak seeks complex wind projects; GP-led deals surged through the second half

Morning Hubs!

This is Chris, on for Wire Wednesday.

How are things looking out there?

• Energy Capital Partners-backed Triple Oak Power is focused on greenfield development opportunities, along with selective brownfield projects

• Blackstone’s global head of life sciences, Nicholas Galakatos, talked to PE Hub Europe about a “new era of medicine”

• GP-led secondaries deals like continuation funds surged through the second half as markets improved and pricing strengthened, Jefferies found.

Wind

Energy Capital Partners, in a deal announced earlier this month, acquired Triple Oak Power, which was formed in 2020 by power industry vets Jesse Gronner and Ken Labeja, writes Michael Schoeck on PE Hub.

The firm became engaged in the sales process, run by Marathon Capital, in mid-2023, when the firm met Triple Oak’s management team. “When we got together with Jesse, Labeja and the team, there was an immediate synergy of philosophy and approach. It was clear that we had a similar set of ideals from the get go,” ECP partner Schuyler Coppedge told PE Hub.

Triple Oak is primarily focused on greenfield development opportunities. Coppedge said the company will be “selectively acquisitive” for brownfield projects, including wind project repowerings or transmission upgrade projects in regions with existing project development activity.

Currently, Triple Oak has six advanced stage projects out of an 8GW development pipeline in the WECC and MISO markets but no operational projects, Schoeck writes.

Its business model is to “develop and flip,” an industry term used to define projects developed to a pre-commercial operating status and then selling them.

The Triple Oak team had previously developed wind farms in multiple states for Avangrid Renewables. “We’re generally looking for projects with more complexity and while [Triple Oak’s] existing 8GW pipeline will be the primary thrust of development activity, we and the team are also eager to explore brownfield growth initiatives, such as repowerings or interconnection-related transmission strategies,” Coppedge said.

Repowering is a term for replacing outdated wind turbines with modern and updated components, and typically involves a full or partial repowering of the wind farm’s tower components.

Read the full story here on PE Hub.

Medicine

Blackstone’s global head of life sciences, Nicholas Galakatos, talked to PE Hub Europe about a “new era of medicine” being ushered in by AI, machine learning and a deeper understanding of chronic diseases, writes Craig McGlashan. Below is a snippet. Read the full interview here.

What are the most exciting breakthroughs scientifically?

The sector has seen significant innovation. That said, it may surprise you that there are as many as 30,000 diseases that we know of. And we have cures for less than 500, so we have a long way to go.

I believe the most important current breakthrough in science is our increasing ability to practice precision medicine based on our understanding of the human genome. Common diseases can be caused by different factors and manifest themselves in disease in multiple ways. Our growing ability to understand the genetic basis of disease is helping us better define the genes that cause disease and therefore direct customized medicines that are specific for these targets.

Loan

Carlyle Group acquired Monogram’s $415 million private student loan portfolio and also invested in the company, the firm announced in a statement. Monogram provides finance services to students and their families.

Monogram plans to partner with Carlyle to originate, acquire and manage third party private student loan assets, the statement said. The deal was led by Carlyle’s credit strategic solutions group.

“There is an opportunity for private markets to fill the gap left by traditional lenders reducing their lending to families to finance their higher education goals,” said Akhil Bansal, managing director and head of credit strategic solutions at Carlyle in a statement. Read more here on PE Hub.

Secondaries

GP-led secondaries deals like continuation funds surged through the second half as markets improved and pricing strengthened, Jefferies found, setting the stage for a strong first half.

Various factors drove momentum around GP-led deals, including the slower exit environment and LPs’ need for liquidity, along with robust fundraising by existing investors and the entrance of new players, as well as a “growing universe” of syndicate investors,

Jefferies said. Fundraising totals came in at about $255 billion last year, the survey said.

With other exit paths slow or effectively closed last year, continuation funds rose to represent about 12 percent of sponsor-led exit volume, Jefferies said, compared with 7 percent in 2022.

“It’s a combination of the education and overall adoption of the technology, the need for liquidity and the need to find ways to generate exits, and a function of the buyers being well capitalized,” Matt Wesley, Jefferies global head of private capital, told Buyouts.

Meanwhile, LP portfolio sales kept pace, leading market volume, for an overall estimated tally of about $112 billion for 2023, Jefferies said. Read more here on Buyouts.

That’s it for me! Have a great rest of the day. Hit me up with tips n’ gossip, feedback or Scotch recommendations at christopher.w@pei.group or find me on LinkedIn.